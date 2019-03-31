|
|
James Sanford Nuttall
Fort Collins - James (Jim) Sanford Nuttall passed from this world on March 26, 2019.
Jim lived in Fort Collins, CO, where he moved after the death of his wife, Barbara, in 2010. He was a member of Christ United Methodist church.
He was born and lived for 75 years in his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, graduating from Howe High School in 1952. He also attended Indiana University and Butler University.
Jim joined the Marines in 1953 and served as a Sergeant in the Korean War. He was a 51-year member of the American Legion and twice a past Commander of Post 374 in Indianapolis.
Over 37 years, he worked for Eli Lilly and Company - the last 10 years as an in-house customs agent.
Jim's wife Barbara (Hasler) died in 2005 and he is survived by his sons Jeff Nuttall ( Kathy) and Andy Nuttall (Debbie), and two stepsons Bill Locey (Susan) of Charlotte, NC and Scott Locey of South Bend, IN. Jim has nine grandchildren.
Services will be held at Christ United Methodist Church of Fort Collins, Friday, April 5th at 10 a.m.
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 31, 2019