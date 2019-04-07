|
Jan Donaldson
Helena - Jan Donaldson, of Helena, MT, died on March 22, 2019, following a short illness. She was born in Alliance, OH, on November 10, 1943, the eldest child of Dorothy (Streit) and Alan W. Donaldson. Jan was a thoughtful, fun-loving soul, fiercely devoted to justice and decency.
After earning a degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University, Jan (and her first spouse, Frank Forbes) raised son Jeff and daughter Kim in Fort Collins, CO. In the early 1980s, Jan worked as a nurse in the Larimer County (CO) Handicapped Children's Program. It was here, during a neurology clinic staffed by University of Colorado School of Medicine faculty, that Jan met pediatric neurologist Mary Anne Guggenheim, her future life partner.
In August 1983, Jan and Mary Anne founded a comprehensive clinic in Helena (MT) serving children with neurologic problems in Montana and neighboring states. The practice grew to include experts in children's physical, speech, language, and complex learning problems.
In 2010, Jan and Mary Anne were named plaintiffs (along with 5 other couples) in Donaldson Guggenheim v. State of Montana, an ACLU lawsuit that sought the same legal protections for same-sex couples that opposite-sex couples gained through marriage. With the outcome of the lawsuit still uncertain, Jan and Mary Anne wed legally in California on November 12, 2014; one week later, a federal court ruled Montana's same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional.
Jan's creativity was expansive: she was a passionate gardener, gifted quilter, and talented baker. While living in Fort Collins, she was a participating member with Trimble Court Artisans. Through the years, Jan donated many hand-crafted goods to local organizations for women, children, and families, and gifted them to loved ones near and far.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Elise. She is survived by her wife, Mary Anne Guggenheim, and four children and their spouses/partners: Jeff Donaldson-Forbes & Greg Seagler and Kim Forbes & Lisa Nordstrom, of Portland, OR; Sarah (Guggenheim) & Ben Alexander (daughters Anna & Reeve) and Dan & Marilyn (Bolles) Guggenheim (sons Felix & Leo), of Bozeman, MT. Jan is also survived by sister Becky (Donaldson) & John Holt of Ball Ground, GA, and brother Wes (& Lorraine) Donaldson of Bush, LA, and by her "informally adopted" grandchildren, Sarahbeth Sanders of New York City, Danny J. Norris of Boise, Idaho, and Aden Norris of Bozeman.
In lieu of flowers, Jan requested that donations be made to Montana Shares and to the ACLU of Montana.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 7, 2019