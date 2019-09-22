|
|
Jan Mary Keith
Loveland - Jan Mary Keith, 67, of Loveland, CO, was welcomed into eternal life while in Hospice Care at Sierra Vista Health Care Center on Friday, September 6, 2019. Her body succumbed to multi-system organ failure, following a grueling attempt to recover from hip replacement surgery.
Jan was born in Storm Lake, IA, to Arnold and Marian Kjolhede. Her childhood was spent on the beloved Kjolhede family farm in Alta, IA. She graduated from Alta Senior High School, Class of 1969, and attended Mankato Commercial College in Mankato, MN, studying Business and Accounting, Class of 1971. She moved to Colorado in 1972
Jan had a diverse professional life with successful turns in real estate (Security Title), education (Aims Community College, Poudre High School: IB Program), and health care (Poudre Valley Hospital, Purchasing). She spent ten years providing in-home childcare to countless children, who came to love her playful nature and delicious homemade food.
She is survived by her children: Jason Radke (wife Katie, children Makenzie, Tanner, Jake, Madison & Griffin), Jennifer Radke (children Rowan & Christopher Rodriguez), Christopher Keith (wife Kimberly, children Braxton, Maksim, Lilyan & Charlotte), and Zachary Keith (daughter Paisley). She is also survived by her mother, Marian Kjolhede, and three siblings: Luther Kjolhede, Candace Lichtenberg, Jeff Kjolhede and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold C. Kjolhede, her second husband, Terry L. Keith, and by her son-in-law, Richard R. Rodriguez. Her children and her grandchildren were the greatest loves of her life.
Jan proclaimed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church for over 30 years. She whole-heartedly trusted in God's promise: "For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith - and this is not from yourselves, it is a gift of God - not by works, so that no can boast." Ephesians 2:8-9 NIV
A celebration of life will be held in Jan's honor on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, CO with reception to follow. Memorial funds have been established in her honor, c/o Jennifer Radke, 1604 Hughes Dr., Cedar Park, TX 78613. An extended online obituary and guestbook can be found at http://www.goesfuneralcare.com and we encourage all of her friends and family to post tributes and pictures there.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 22, 2019