Jana Retherford
Jana Retherford

Windsor - Beloved wife and mother passed away September 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, after a lengthy battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Jana was preceded in death by her parents, Gary Pickering of Salt Lake City, Utah and her mother Jannine (Toungate) Maxwell of Colorado springs, Colorado.

Jana attended William J. Palmer high school in Colorado Springs. After she graduated she was employed by Current Incorporated and was a marketing forecaster for 18 years. She married her best friend and the love of her life Darren Bradley Retherford on September 29th 1990. She had two sons Bradley (Diana) Retherford and Tanner J Retherford. Jana also has a sister Jaele Jaggie of Charlestown, West Virginia and a brother Maruel Mugs Maxwell of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as several Nieces and Nephews. After staying home to raise her two sons Jana went back to school to become a medical assistant and an EKG technician where she could help people and make a difference in a job that she loved.

Jana will be missed by all who knew her; she was a great friend of so many people. No services are planned at this time in honor of Jana's wishes. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice of northern Colorado.

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in Coloradoan from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
