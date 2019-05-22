|
|
Jane Alice Neubauer
Fort Collins - Jane A. Neubauer, widow of Ervin Neubauer passed away May 17, 2019.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 23 from 3-8pm at Allnutt Drake Chapel.
Funeral Service will be Friday, May 24 at 11am at Allnutt Drake Chapel with burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Fort Collins.
Her children are Steven, Jeff, Stuart, and Jamie Neubaurer and Jennifer Noyola.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, order flowers, and view the full obituary at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 22, 2019