Jane Isabelle Hoel
Fort Collins - Jane Isabelle Hoel passed away on April 23, 2020 and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Jane was born in 1932 to Alice and Charles Hoel and enjoyed her early life in Bexley, Ohio growing up with her sister Margaret and her great and life-long friend Judy. As the daughter of two teachers, Jane was inspired to learn. She graduated from Miami University in Ohio, invented and lived a good, eventful, and long life. She married and raised three children Megan, Michael, and Eric (thank you Mom!). She was the intellectual in our family, with a knack for languages, a passion for science, poetry, literature, music, and painting, and she challenged us to become our best. With a newly-empty nest, Jane moved on to work, explore, and volunteer in town and in the mountains. She worked at Van Buren school library, Loveland Public Library, and later at Platte River Power. She hiked and volunteered at Rocky Mountain National Park and also at Gothic in the mountains above Crested Butte helping with ecological studies. Jane also volunteered by reading stories to Head Start preschoolers at Putnam Elementary, and we are sure she was wonderful at it. Farther afield were archaeology adventures in the four-corner region and awesome adventures in far-away places from England to Peru. At home, she loved to learn, walk, and nurture her giant perennial flower garden. She was generous and lived the best life she could. Jane lived most recently in assisted and skilled-nursing communities. We are thankful for all the wonderful, engaged, and caring Columbine Health people who helped and took her into their hearts. Also treasured are her many friends who visited, called, and brightened her days. Jane is survived by her children, her sister, and their families. No services are scheduled. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020