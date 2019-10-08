|
|
Jane Laurene Kerbel
Jane Laurene Kerbel born in Fort Collins, Colorado December 24, 1938, died in Alamosa, Colorado on October 6, 2019 at the age of 80. Jane was an incredibly giving person, always placing other people's needs before her own. She never stopped working, never found a task to menial or difficult and always helped others. A favorite Bible Verse of Jane's was Psalm 24:14, Wait on the Lord. Be of good courage and He shall strengthen your heart. Wait, I say, on the Lord. She was the first President of the Christian Women's Club, Alamosa Senior Center and a member of the Living Waters Church. She will surely be missed. Jane was born the tenth child of Lewis and Luella Metcalf. She is survived by her husband Robert Kerbel, sister, Carolyn Grimm, sons, Greg (Tammy) Kerbel, Jeff (Andrea) Kerbel, grandchildren, Michael (Jamie) Kerbel, Matthew Kerbel, Tanith (Jerry) Martinez and Emily Hicks, great grandchildren, Christopher, Trent, Tilden and Atlee as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Interment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Fort Collins. To express condolences, please visit www.rogersfunerals.com
Rogers Family Mortuary in Alamosa is in care of the arrangements.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019