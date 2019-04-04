|
Janet Banks
Loveland - Janet H. Banks, 86, of Loveland passed away on March 23, 2019 in Loveland. Private family services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Columbarium in Fort Collins.
Janet Helen Banks, known to her family and friends as Jan, was born February 23, 1933 in Gunnison, Colorado, the daughter of Robert and Julia (Enyeart) Oversteg. She lived in a homestead cabin on a cattle ranch until 1939. She attended school in Durango through her first semester of her junior year. At that time, she moved to Estes Park and graduated from Estes Park High School with the class of 1951. After high school she attended the Denver University school of nursing and graduated with the Children's Hospital class of 1954. Upon her graduation she moved to Fort Collins. Jan worked as a registered nurse in doctors offices in Estes Park, at the CSU Health services department, and at the Larimer County Hospital. Jan was forced to retire from nursing in 1966 due to the advancement of multiple sclerosis. Jan lived in Fort Collins until 2015 when she moved to Good Samaritan Nursing facility in Loveland, Colorado where she lived until her passing.
She was active member in the Fort Collins Community. Jan was a member of the Fort Collins Multiple Sclerosis Association Chapter 1962, involved with Care-a-Van transportation services, served on the local allocations committee of disabled resource office volunteers, and volunteered with the Fort Collins Convention and Visitors Bureau, Larimer County Genealogy Association and St. Luke's Thrift Shop. She was an active Republican and member of the Children's Hospital Alumni Association and St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her children: Jon A. Banks and wife Kate, their children: Alexandra and Cameron; Kurt R. Banks and his ex-wife Cindy, their children: Jacob, Daniel and Andrew; Dirk D. Banks and wife Heather; nieces, Mona Totman, Karen Deline and Linda Oversteg; nephew, Eric Oversteg.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard R. Oversteg.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019