Dr. Janet Louise Mitchell
Dr. Janet Louise Mitchell died in Fort Collins, Colorado on September 1, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 69 years old.
Dr. Mitchell was a well-renowned African-American physician known for her advances in perinatal HIV/AIDS treatment. During the early days of the AIDS epidemic in the U.S. Mitchell developed protocols for health treatment of pregnant women who were HIV positive or at risk for developing AIDS, advocated against mandatory testing and testifying before Congress and in favor of an inclusive approach to health care and social services.
Dr. Mitchell was born in Lexington, Kentucky to Richard, a horse jockey, trainer, butler, custodian, and driver and Minnie Mitchell (Smith). She attended Mount Holyoke College for her undergraduate education, graduating in 1972 and received her MD from Howard University College of Medicine in 1976. She returned to school later in her career and earned a Master's of Public Health at Harvard University, graduating in 1987. In 1988, Mitchell became the department head of obstetrics and gynecology at Harlem Hospital Center, a position she held until 1996. Following her position at Harlem Hospital, Dr. Mitchell worked as Director of Outreach, Chief of Obstetrics, and Residency Director in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in The Bronx, New York.
Dr. Mitchell wrote more than fifty articles and book chapters related to her areas of specialization. She received two major grant awards from the Centers for Disease Control. She was loved by her family, friends and colleagues and revered for the difference she made in the world.
Dr. Mitchell was preceded in death by her parents Richard O. Mitchell and Minnie S. Mitchell of Lexington, her brother Richard W. Mitchell of Los Angeles and sister Dorothy Mitchell Mack of Cincinnati. She is survived by her brother Ronald Mitchell and his wife Winston of Lexington and Florida, her sister Blanche Hughes and her husband Wayne of Timnath, Colorado, five nieces, three nephews, five great nieces, and three great nephews and many loving cousins and dear friends.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, November 23, at Smith & Smith Funeral Home in Lexington, KY. Dr. Mitchell will be laid to rest with her mother and father at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family of "Dr. Janet", would like to thank the caregivers from Collinwood Assisted Living, Mackenzie Place, New Mercer Commons, Columbine West Health &Rehab Facility, and Halcycon Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving attention and exceptional care that you gave to Dr. Mitchell along her journey. Thank you, Bohlender Funeral Chapel, for the support and care that you provided in preparing Dr. Mitchell for her final journey.
