Janet Rae Hoover was born April 15, 1955 in Greeley, Colorado to Robert and Dorothy Foster. She passed away December 16, 2019 at the age of 64. She was married to Gary Hoover for 43 years. Together they raised two children, Terra and Landon, and she cherished every moment with her three grandchildren. Janet earned her interior design degree from CSU and was an integral part of the family business, Hartford Homes, where she guided the home designs and assisted customers with her exquisite taste.

Janet was beautiful inside and out. She was immeasurably generous, wickedly funny, wildly adventurous, and dependably grounded. Her heart was filled with joy when others were happy, and her warm kind heart was only rivaled by her inner strength. Whether it was walking across Spain or fighting cancer, she was always tougher than her 5'2' frame would suggest.

Janet is survived by her husband Gary, her daughter Terra, son Landon, daughter-in-law Kara and three grandchildren.

You will be dearly missed and our hearts can't bear to say goodbye. Just see you later.

There will not be a service per Janet's wishes. To share love and memories for Janet, please visit www.loveforjanet.com. Donations to The are appreciated in lieu of flowers
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
