Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adriel Hills Clubhouse
1900 Kedron Circle
Ft Collins, CO
Janice A. Kelly


1950 - 2020
Janice A. Kelly Obituary
Janice A. Kelly

Ft. Collins - (March 28, 1950 - February 17, 2020)

Janice Kelly passed away peacefully at her home in Ft. Collins, CO, on February 17, 2020.

Janice was born on March 28, 1950 to Harold and Mary Kelly, in Chillicothe, Missouri. The family moved to Rawlins, WY, in the early '50's where she graduated from Rawlins High School in 1968. She graduated from Sheridan College in Wyoming with a Dental Hygienist degree in 1972. Her career as a hygienist started in Cheyenne for Dr. Burns and Dr. Accardo; in Wasilla, Alaska, for Dr. Robinson; and in Ft. Collins for Dr. Tim Anderson. She retired from Dr. Anderson's office in October, 2007.

Janice is survived by her mother, Mary Kelly; her sister, Lynda Klouda (Kenny); her nephew, Kelly Klouda (Ashley); and grand nephews, Riley and Devon Kramer-Klouda. Her father, Harold Kelly, preceded her in death in 2015.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Adriel Hills Clubhouse, 1900 Kedron Circle, Ft Collins, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

Her wish was to have her ashes spread with her 3 deceased dogs, Bandit, Katie, and Mickie. All ashes will be spread at Snowy Range, Wyoming; her grandparent's Farm at Braymer, Missouri; and in Alaska.

Any Memorial contributions may be made to your local Animal Shelters.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
