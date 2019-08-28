Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
Janice L. Young


1934 - 2019
Janice L. Young
Janice L. Young

Fort Collins - Janice L. Young, 84 passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 19, 2019 at Brookdale Alzheimer's facility. Janice was born December 15, 1934 in a home in Haxtun, CO. Her parents were Johannes and Dora (Roberts) Lindner.

Janice and Waldo were married August 25, 1951. From this union two children were born, Diane Mae Young in 1952 and Larry Waldo Young in 1954.

Janice and Waldo resided with their family in Otis, Sterling and finally Fort Collins, CO. Janice was involved in all of the Lutheran churches where they lived. The longest at Shepherd of the Hills in Fort Collins, being a member over 40 years and the church circle Bible studies. She enjoyed attending Christian Business Women and Mobile Squares square dancing.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Janice's final resting place will be in Otis, CO next to Waldo.

Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 28, 2019
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 28, 2019
