|
|
Jay Fetig
Fort Collins - It is with great sadness that the family of Jay Fetig announce his passing on October 4, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 61. Growing up in a military family, Jay lived in many places in the US and Germany. He moved to Greeley, Colorado with his family in 1973, later graduating from Greeley Central High School and Colorado State University. Jay was employed by Colorado State University for the last 20 years. He also worked part-time at Fossil Creek Nursery for many years. Jay loved music, fishing, hunting and all that is nature. Jay was an easy going person who was fun to be around and had many friends.
Jay was born in Lafayette, Indiana on April 27, 1958 and lived in Fort Collins, Colorado at the time of his passing.
Jay is survived by his two brothers and their wives Jim and Linda Fetig of Kensington Maryland; Jack and Chris Fetig of Loveland, Colorado; his sister and her husband Jill and Troy White of Greeley, Colorado and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Beverly Fetig.
A celebration of Jay's life will be held on November 5, 2019 at Fossil Creek Nursery from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Please visit www.AllnuttLoveland.com to share your condolences and memories of Jay.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019