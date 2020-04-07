|
|
Jayne Crook Yastrow
Windsor - Jayne Crook Yastrow of Windsor, Colorado passed away unexpectedly April 1, 2020 at Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, Colorado. Jayne was born on July 9, 1960 in Lakin, Kansas to Gene and Marilyn Crook. She attended schools in Garden City, Kansas, graduated from Garden City High School, and went on to attend the University of Kansas obtaining a degree at the KU School of Pharmacy. She applied her degree helping others in the Lawrence, Kansas area for several years, later moving to Boise, Idaho in the same capacity before moving to Colorado in 2001 continuing her service to others. Aside from her joy of spending time with her family and friends, Jayne was a loyal Kansas Jayhawk fan and Kansas City Chiefs fan. Jayne's other interests included, sewing, crafting, jigsaw puzzles and gardening. Jayne had a lifelong passion and commitment to large breed dogs, from raising puppies to fostering the abandoned and adopting many end-of-life animals over the years.
Survivors include, husband Phil Yastrow, Windsor, CO; daughter Emily Baker and her partner Carlee Kreisel, Denver, CO; mother Marilyn Crook, Garden City, KS; brother and sister-in-law Jack and Marsha Crook, Garden City, KS; sister Jill Patterson, Windsor, CO; sister and brother-in-law Jeanne and Chuck Graber, Windsor, CO; stepdaughter Erin Yastrow, husband David, Pittsburgh PA; stepson Jacob Yastrow, Arcata CA;
nephew CJ Patterson, wife Jessica and their children, Windsor, CO; nephew Jeff Crook, wife Natalie and their children, Garden City, KS; nephew Jeret Crook, wife Laura and their children, Dallas, TX; niece Erika Graber, Fort Collins, CO. Jayne was preceded in death by her father Gene Crook.
Mark's Funeral Service, 9293 Eastman Park Dr, Windsor, CO 80550 is making arrangements at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, services and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to: Mile High Weimaraner Rescue of Colorado www.mhwr.org.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020