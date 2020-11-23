1/1
Jean Anne Sopkowski
Jean Anne Sopkowski

Fort Collins - Jean Anne Sopkowski, age 88 of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home.

Jean was born February 28, 1932 in Hazel, South Dakota to Elizia Thomas and Mary (Halasey) Parker, the eighth child out of ten. She was raised in Bryant, South Dakota and graduated from Bryant High School with the class of 1950. Jean went on to attend Presentation Nursing School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and graduated in 1953. She worked for the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and left in 1955 to move to California. There, Jean was head nurse at Kaiser Permanente in Long Beach, California. Jean met her husband, Warren Sopkowski, on November 1, 1957 and they were engaged in January of 1958. On October 4, 1958, Jean and Warren were united in marriage. She also worked in Gary, Indiana at Saint Mary Mercy Hospital until October of 1970, when they moved to Fort Collins. In Fort Collins, Jean found work as an operating room nurse at Poudre Valley Hospital from January 1971 until her retirement as Director of Surgical Services in January of 1994, after 23 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Frances Munklewitz, Elizabeth Lowe, and Alice Mattson; brothers, Don Parker, Neil Parker, Jack Parker, Gerald Parker, and Thomas Elizah Parker who was stillborn.

Jean is survived by her husband of 62 years, Warren Sopkowski of the home and sister Mary Joan McBride of Las Vegas, Nevada along with many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial to be held 2:30 pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. A burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bryant, South Dakota at a later date. Please leave a memory or condolence for the family at www.VesseyFuneralService.com.




Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
