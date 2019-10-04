Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Jeanne Hanora Picht Wilson

Jeanne Hanora Picht Wilson Obituary
Jeanne Hanora Picht Wilson

Fort Collins - Jeanne Hanora Picht Wilson, 91, of Fort Collins entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2019.

Jeanne is survived by her loving children: Sandra J. Papsin, Nancy A. Wilson and Bradley G.Wilson; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Picht; her sister, Dorothy McLean; and brother, John Picht. Jeanne was a dedicated and loving mother. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins, CO. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
