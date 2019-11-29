Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Bos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Bos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Bos Obituary
Jeffrey Bos

Fort Collins - Jeffrey Stuart Bos passed from this domain on November 28, 2019 in the loving embrace of his wife Heather.

Jeff was born on April 10, 1958 in Eden, NY, the son of William Jay and Joycelyn Bos. Survivors include wife Heather, daughter Sarah and son Jason, brother Steven Bos and sister Joycelyn Bos. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jocelyn, brother William Bos (Bill) and son Danny.

Jeff grew up in Eden, NY and moved to Colorado in 1977, where he resided until he passed. Jeff worked as a trainer, for Kodak and retired from Vestas, where he travelled abroad. He truly enjoyed helping people. He was a loving father to his 3 children and loved spending time with his family. He and Heather enjoyed their many trips camping in in the mountains in their tear drop trailer, built by a Jeff. Jeff loved his serenity in the mountains with Heather, gazing at the stars and enjoying Mother Nature. He loved reading, rock and roll, was an avid skier, and all things history. He was extremely intelligent and an avid reader; a true intellectual. He loved to drive and scare Heather in the process.

Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to view service information and also share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -