Jeffrey C. George
Fort Collins - On Saturday, February 22nd Jeffrey (Jeff) passed away at the age of 68. Jeff was born on September 2nd, 1951, to Norma and Charles George in Douglas, Wyoming. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, he joined the family brokerage and insurance business in Douglas.
Jeff and Linda started their adventure with Faith Property Management after moving to Fort Collins in 1984. Jeff was an avid golfer, playing in tournaments statewide and when traveling with Linda. Always the patient teacher he taught golf to Linda and many of the grandchildren.
He leaves behind his loving wife Linda, sons Bryan George (Kate), Mike Adams (Jennifer) and daughters Jayme Sandburg (Tyler) and Tonya Padilla (J.D.), twelve grandchildren and his brothers Randy and Tom, sisters Gretchen and Bridget. He was predeceased by his brother Ed.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29th at Dominic's, 931 E. Harmony from 1:30 to 3:30.
The family would like to thank the staff of Columbine West and Halcyon Hospice Care for their care.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , .
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020