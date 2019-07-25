|
Jeffrey "Kyle" Lewis
- - Jeffrey "Kyle" Lewis, 63, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Kyle was born May 1, 1956 in Columbus, OH to James & Mary Lou Lewis.
Kyle graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, CO in 1974. He then graduated from Colorado State University with his degree in Ag Business and Ag Finance. Kyle was proud to be a Ram Fan! Following graduation on July 22, 1979, Kyle married his high school sweetheart, Patti Brokaw. They moved to Fort Morgan shortly thereafter as Kyle began his working career at the Farmers State Bank in Brush. At this time, Kyle moved Patti into Platte Moore Apartments in Fort Morgan. He promised Patti that they would only live in Morgan County 1 year. After their first year, they built their first home in Brush, where today their daughter and some of their bestes still live. After his time at FSB of Brush, Kyle continued his banking career with Production Credit Association, Greeley National Bank and Farmers State Bank of Fort Morgan through July 2001. After banking, Kyle found other interests and jobs with Alpine Gardens, Greeley, CO, Centennial Ag Supply, Jackson Lake State Park and retiring from Leprino Foods in 2019 with many new friends. After retirement, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, which got him up early and home early in time for his nap, and start all over again.
Kyle was an early riser to which he never set an alarm. Brewed his pot of coffee, turned on Fox News, Golf or ball games, and called his mom to start his day. Yardwork was his therapy and weekend morning coffee with neighbors was his delight.
Kyle was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed playing golf. His favorite was the REA tourney, which he hoped to win someday, and Wednesday nights with the boys. He enjoyed traveling, flying stand-by, spending time in Breckenridge, CO, Jackson Hole, WY, and Saratoga, WY, just a few of his favorite spots. He is known for his humane efforts in caring for his grandpuppies and Ted his best friend. His favorite activities included family time with his parents, Patti and Ted, and play dates with his grandsons, Korbin, Turner and Noah, which still call him PaPa Kyle. His greatest assets and most proud of, his girls Kyla and Kortni, and proud to call Ryan Paluck and Jared Lambertson his son-in-laws.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Patti; 2 daughters, Kyla (Ryan) Paluck and Kortni (Jared) Lambertson; his parents, James & Mary Lou Lewis; 1 brother, J. Craig (Pat) Lewis; 3 grandsons, Korbin, Turner and Noah.
Funeral Services will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Life Fellowship Church in Fort Morgan. Concluding services and interment will be in Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins on Monday, July 29. Viewing will be held at Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan on Thursday, July 25 from 5-7 PM. The Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the J. Kyle Lewis Memorial Fund C/O Heer Mortuary.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. Proverbs 3:5
Published in The Coloradoan from July 25 to July 28, 2019