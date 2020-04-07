|
|
Jennifer (Senior) Graham
Fort Collins - Jennifer (Senior) Graham of Ft. Collins, CO passed away at her home on April 5, 2020.
Jennifer was born on November 6, 1944 to William and Jessie Senior in Punxsutawney, PA.
She grew up in Westover, PA where she graduated from Harmony Joint High School in 1962.
After graduation she attended DuBois Business College earning an Associates Degree.
In March 1964 she and Gerald (Jerry) Graham were married In Clearfield, PA, later moving to Marion, OH and then to Ft Collins, CO.
Jennifer was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her two sons Collin and Theron (wife Cortney); two granddaughters, Tori and Phaedra; sister Sandra and her beloved dog Willie.
Jennifer was a Victim/Witness Advocate with the District Attorney's Office, 8th Judicial District, in Ft Collins until her retirement in December 2010.
Jennifer was a lifelong proponent of justice, equality and acceptance. She will be remembered for her unique sense of humor, her honesty, her immense care for others and her love of animals.
There will be no service held at Jennifer's request.
Those wishing to honor her life should make a donation in her name to their favorite organization.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020