Jennifer Renee Martinez BSN, RN passed away suddenly on June 5th, 2019 at the age of 46. She grew up in Ft. Collins and had lived in Windsor since 2003.
Jennifer was born February 19th, 1973. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and received her Bachelors of Science Nursing from Grand Canyon University.
Jennifer had a gift for serving others as a nurse. She was very conscientious in serving her patients with dignity, respect and true compassion. Jennifer was also a dedicated mother who treasured her daughters and embraced every moment with them.
Jennifer is survived by her beloved daughters Mary and Emily Goering, her father John Martinez and wife Harriet, her mother Raylene Krympec and husband Joe, and former spouse Chris Goering.
Services were held on June 13th, 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 15 to June 16, 2019