Jerry Morton
Cheyenne, WY - Jerry Morton, 83, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Cheyenne Healthcare Center.
Jerry was born February 22, 1936 in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019