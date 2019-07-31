|
|
Jerry Mossberg
Greeley - Jerry Mossberg, longtime resident of Greeley, Colorado, crossed the river into the promised land, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his farm.
Born February 14, 1936, in Greeley, to Carl and Monica (Smith) Mossberg. Jerry attended Ashton Grade School and College High, where he was a three sport letterman, and Colorado State University where he received his Doctorate of Veterinarian Medicine in 1961 and soon became the initial partner of Associate Veterinarians serving the large animal needs of the agricultural industry in Weld County. Jerry was a Board Member of the Seven Lakes Irrigation Company and a visionary dairy farmer, businessman and admired family mentor.
Jerry Mossberg married Jan Sherrod on August 27, 1987 at the three-generation Weld County family farm, Ashlane Dairy. He is survived by wife Jan, brothers C Eugene Mossberg, MD (Susan) Longmont, CO, Steven Mossberg, Mead, CO, daughter, Tamora George, Phoenix, AZ, sons Randy Mossberg (Janice) Greeley, CO, Brad Mossberg, Greeley, CO, 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren and many extended family members that he cherished. Jerry was a member of Allenspark Community Church.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents and daughter Pam Seccombe.
Memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life is scheduled for 10:30 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 3815 W 20th St, Greeley, with interment following at Linn Grove Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Dr. Jerry Mossberg Memorial Scholarship for large animal veterinarian students at Colorado State University or in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019