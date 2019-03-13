Services
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Bellvue - Jerry Lee Swann of Bellvue, Colorado, went home to be with our loving Father on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty, and his two children, Randy and Cheryl. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Friday, March 15th at 11:00 am at Resthaven Funeral Home. A reception will immediately follow. Visit Resthavencolorado.com to view the full obituary and send condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019
