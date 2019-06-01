Services
Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory
2545 N. Tucson Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 327-6341
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Poudre Christian Fellowship
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Stauff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse James Stauff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesse James Stauff Obituary
Jesse James Stauff

Tucson, AZ . - Jesse James Stauff, 62, passed away in hospice care in Tucson, AZ on May 25, 2019, following a long battle with cancer.

Jesse leaves his wife Gloria of Tucson; son Jim and his wife Cameo of Loveland; and 3 grandchildren. He also leaves his mother Terry Waddle of Arvada; sister Lissa Stauff of Arvada; brother Jeff Stauff of Arvada; sister Deborah Foster of Micco, Fl; brother Lee Mielniczuk of Terryville, CT; and many nieces and nephews. Jesse was also preceded in death by his father James Stauff, sister Carol Jackowitz, and an infant brother, Tracy.

A skilled plumber for 40 years, Jesse worked for Allen Service Plumbing & Heating in Ft. Collins before their move to the Tucson area in early spring of this year. Jesse was born in Silver City, NM but was raised in Arvada, CO. Jesse graduated from Arvada High School and served in the US Navy. After his naval service, Jesse attended Red Rocks Community College and graduated with a degree in criminal justice. A loving husband, dedicated father, and among the strongest of God's children, Jesse will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at Poudre Christian Fellowship on Saturday, June 8th at 10:00am. A reception will be held immediately following.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now