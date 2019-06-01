|
Jesse James Stauff
Tucson, AZ . - Jesse James Stauff, 62, passed away in hospice care in Tucson, AZ on May 25, 2019, following a long battle with cancer.
Jesse leaves his wife Gloria of Tucson; son Jim and his wife Cameo of Loveland; and 3 grandchildren. He also leaves his mother Terry Waddle of Arvada; sister Lissa Stauff of Arvada; brother Jeff Stauff of Arvada; sister Deborah Foster of Micco, Fl; brother Lee Mielniczuk of Terryville, CT; and many nieces and nephews. Jesse was also preceded in death by his father James Stauff, sister Carol Jackowitz, and an infant brother, Tracy.
A skilled plumber for 40 years, Jesse worked for Allen Service Plumbing & Heating in Ft. Collins before their move to the Tucson area in early spring of this year. Jesse was born in Silver City, NM but was raised in Arvada, CO. Jesse graduated from Arvada High School and served in the US Navy. After his naval service, Jesse attended Red Rocks Community College and graduated with a degree in criminal justice. A loving husband, dedicated father, and among the strongest of God's children, Jesse will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Poudre Christian Fellowship on Saturday, June 8th at 10:00am. A reception will be held immediately following.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 1 to June 2, 2019