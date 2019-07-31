|
Jill "The Bean" Reynolds
- - Jill "The Bean" Reynolds passed away on July 25, 2019, after two and a half years of a challenging illness. Jill was an extraordinary soul who loved the mountains, dogs, music, kids, reading, road trips, helping others, and especially loved her "Peeps." Born in Indianapolis, Indiana September 6, 1956, she was a natural athlete. She graduated from Miami University in Ohio and Colorado State University.
A course with the National Outdoor Leadership School introduced Jill to the excitement of life in the wilderness. From that point on, the outdoors was a part of everything Jill did. Whether it was her classroom, backpacking, softball, hiking with her dogs, tree-climbing, search and rescue, traveling with the Airstream Bambi or mentoring others.
Jill retired from teaching Special Education at Highland Middle School in Ault, CO and started her Canine Massage of the Rockies business. She volunteered her time with Larimer County Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Dogs of Colorado, hosted the KRFC radio show "Critter Patter" and worked with the music program "Little Kids Rock" at Lesher Middle School. Jill used her musical talent singing and playing base guitar and drums in small local bands. With a passion for learning, she traveled to Ravenna, Italy to learn mosaics, took classes at CSU and constantly devoured books.
Jill is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jean Reynolds, her dogs Gracie and Belle Foosh and by the love of her life, Anita "Tink" Olin. She is survived by her SAR dog Skid, her brothers Jim Reynolds and Tom Reynolds in Indianapolis, nephew Evan Reynolds in Indianapolis, the Olin family in both Indiana and Fort Collins, and her many, many Peeps in Colorado and elsewhere. If you feel inspired to make a donation in Jill's honor, consider donating to Larimer County Search and Rescue, National Outdoor Leadership School, Glacier View Fire Department or Little Kids Rock. There will be a celebration of Jill's life at a later date.
Each of us is a better person for knowing Jill, and we will feel her loss for a long time. In Jill's honor, she asked that everyone go take a hike with their dog.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019