Joan Beryl Myers died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 10, with her family at her side. She was 95. She lived in Fort Collins for nearly 28 years, the last 12 at Rigden Farms.
Joan was born to Beryl and Albert Montano on Oct. 8, 1924, in San Fernando, Trini-dad, West Indies. She was the youngest of eight children. She met her future husband, Clyde Myers, during World War II while he was sta-tioned in Trinidad with the Army Air Corps. They were married June 19, 1948, and had two children, Bonnie and Randy. Clyde died on Jan. 16, 2019. Joan had a zest for life that lasted until her final days. She dressed with flair and had a creative mind. She enjoyed singing, theatre, music, and painting and drawing. She loved and was proud of her family.
Survivors include her son, Randy Myers (Sara Hoffman) of Fort Collins, and daugh-ter, Bonnie (Richard) Thompson of Larkspur. Also surviving are four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren including Kari (Nikhil) Kansal and their children, Deven and Aanya; Scott (Heather) Thompson and their children, Hadley, Shelby and Decker; and Kelsey Myers and Morgan Myers.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cheryl, and a grandson, Erik Hoff-man Myers. Six brothers and sisters also passed before her.
A family graveside service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pathways at 305 Carpenter Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 or online at https://pathways-care.org/ways-to-give/ Remembrances can be sent to Bonnie Thompson, 1965 Senecio Drive, Larkspur, CO 80118 or to Randy My-ers, 120 N Grant Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019