|
|
Joan Catherine Harrison
Fort Collins - Joan Catherine Harrison passed away peacefully February 27, 2020 surrounded by the love of family. Joan is survived by her daughters; Ann Rohr of Fort Collins, Colorado; Susan Traver of Bethesda, Maryland; Kathleen Rafferty of Greenport, New York and her six grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her son Thomas and daughter Nicole.
Joan was born April 28, 1931 in Flushing, New York. She raised 5 children both in Glen Cove, New York and Watchung, New Jersey. All her life, she had a deep connection to the sea. Each summer morning in Glen Cove, she packed lunches for her 4 and then 5 children and headed to Pryible Beach for a day by the water with her children.
In 1968, she moved with her family to Watchung, New Jersey. During her 25 years there, she raised her family, went to the Jersey shore as often as possible and eventually travelled the world as a corporate meeting planner for L'Oréal Lancôme.
In 1993, Joan built a home in East Hampton, New York - fulfilling her life's wish of living close to the water. She was employed as the personal assistant to Anthony Duke and loved sharing 18 years there with her youngest daughter Kathy.
In 2011, she moved to Fort Collins, Colorado to be close to her eldest daughter Ann. Although she missed the ocean, she was in awe of the Rocky Mountains and Horsetooth Reservoir. Joan treasured her years with Ann, her son-in-law Tom and granddaughter Sarah.
Joan's smile lit up a room, and she had an infectious zest for life. Her home was always welcoming and she loved to entertain her family and friends. Joan's strength and courage in the face of many challenges never altered her enthusiastic love for life. In her last few months, she found comfort in knowing she'd be reunited in death with Thomas and Nicole.
In honoring Joan's wishes, her ashes will be taken back to East Hampton. May you be at peace our beloved mama. You will be missed by many.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020