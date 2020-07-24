Joan McCaffrey
Fort Collins -
Joan McCaffrey died of complications of a stroke on July 22, 2020. Born Joan Melervey on January 2, 1928 in Mineola, New York, she spent most of her life in New Rochelle and Pelham, New York. She graduated from Pelham High School in 1945 and from Barnard College in 1949. She married Neil McCaffrey on April 10, 1950. He died December 8, 1994. She moved to Fort Collins, Colorado in 1997. Mrs. McCaffrey is survived by her six children, Maureen Williamson (Chilton), Neil (Maureen), Gene (Vicki), Roger (Priscilla), Eileen Sclafani (Chris), and Susan Sharp; her 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren (with another two on the way). She was a member of the parish of St. John XXIII in Fort Collins, and active in the Serra Club of Northern Colorado. A Tridentine Requiem Mass was held Saturday, July 25th at St. John XXIII. She will be buried in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York next to her husband at a later date. Donations may be sent to the St. John XXIII Building Fund in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Donald J. Trump for President Campaign.
