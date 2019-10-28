|
JoAnn Glanz
Fort Collins - JoAnn Glanz, 88, of Fort Collins, passed away October 25th, 2019. She was born in Fairbury, Nebraska on March 16, 1931 to Carl and Alta Deaver Loch. She graduated from high school at St. Patrick's Academy in Sidney, NE.
JoAnn met John Glanz roller skating and the two were married on April 25, 1951 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney. The family moved to Fort Collins in 1965. John and JoAnn took square dance lessons and helped start the Square Dusters Club. They loved traveling in their RV, fishing, and water skiing. They also belonged to 085 Mobile Squares National Square Dance Club. JoAnn enjoyed playing cards, games and especially getting together with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, John Glanz; five children, Vicki Jaques (Vernon), Thomas Glanz (Laura), Teresa Souther (Randy) all of Fort Collins, CO, and Roger Glanz (Joan) of Wellington, and Pamela Spence (Larry), of Las Vegas, Nevada; eleven grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren with one on the way; one sister, Phyllis Fehringer, of American Falls, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Alta Loch, and two sisters, Lorraine Hajek and Delores Hajek.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held October 30th at 6:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection with Fourth Degree Honor Guard will be held October 31 at 9:30 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Collins. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Garden.
JoAnn's family requests that any memorial donations please be made to Knights of Columbus and Pathways Hospice. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to see JoAnn's online obituary and express your own thoughts and memories.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019