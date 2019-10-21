|
|
Joann Godinez
Loveland - Joann Solano Godinez, age 84, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Her devotion to God and her Catholic faith supported her return to her heavenly home. Joann was born June 14, 1935 in Denver, Colorado to Joseph Solano and Stella Marquez Sanchez. She married her lifelong love, Gillermo "Willie" Godinez and lived in Fort Collins, Colorado and Northern California. First and foremost, she was a dedicated and much-loved wife. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and valued every moment she spent with her family.
Joann is the loving mother of Geraldine (John) Lumb, Debra (Thomas) Intlekofer, and Cynthia Midkiff; cherished grandmother of Anna Pando, Garth Lumb, Grant Lumb, Angie (Cory) Peach, and Christopher (Sarah) Midkiff; and adored great grandmother of Connor Peach, Collin Peach, Ryan Kwiecien and Cameron Peach.
Joann is proceeded in death by her daughter, Geraldine; her parents, Stella and Joe; grandmother, Lina; siblings, Alfred "Chan", Joseph "Little Joe", and Richard Solano. She is survived by her husband, Willie; sisters, Mary Ann Solano Baldivia and Toni Solano Guerrero; daughters, Debra and Cindy; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In respect of her wishes, private services will be held for Joann at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019