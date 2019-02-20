|
JoAnn Greenwood Grant
Ft Collins - JoAnn Greenwood Grant, age 85, took her last breath and went home to the Lord on December 20th after a battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children, Glenn Grant (Karen Pena)- NYC, New York, Gail Grant (Michael Anderson) - Windsor, CO, David Grant (Kim) - Windsor, CO and Dana Grant of Fort Collins as well as four grandchildren, Jordyn, Andrew, Jennifer and Nate, her brother Robert Greenwood of Cleveland, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her brother Arthur and her parents Arthur and Irene. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday 2/23 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2000 Stover St.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019