Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Joanne Otting

Joanne Otting

Fort Collins - Joanne H. Otting, age 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2019.

Descendent of a prominent Detroit family, she was born and raised in Michigan. After graduating from Lapeer High School in 1947, she briefly attended Women's College of Denver where she developed a lifelong love of Colorado.

Married to Robert W. Otting in 1948, she became the ultimate stay-at-home Mom and homemaker. She lovingly raised 6 children while living in many parts of the country related to her husband's career in the automotive industry.

She had a lifelong love of music, theater and sports and was a talented oil and watercolor painter. She will always be remembered for her avid love of politics and a good debate. She was a devout Christian.

Joanne was preceeded in death by daughter, Vicki and sons, Daniel W. and James T. Otting. She is survived by daughters, Judith Slaney and Denise McEldowney (Mark); daughter-in-law, Nan Otting (Dan); son, David R. Otting; as well as 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Per her request, cremation will be followed by a private family remembrance. She requested that any donations be made to the . Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Feb. 24, 2019
