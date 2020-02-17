|
|
Joanne Pace
Fort Collins - Joanne Pace was born January 27, 1930; she peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on February 12th at the age of 90. She is survived by her three children Brad Pace, Rod Pace and Sherry (Pace) McCoy, her seven Grandchildren; Teal (Pace) Blue, Tally (Pace) Delacroix, Christopher Pace, Weston Pace, Austin Pace, Elise (McCoy) Billow and Jack McCoy, and nine Great Grandchildren. Her husband Noel preceded her to heaven 3 months earlier at the age of 90. Joanne was a loving and generous Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.
Joanne was born in The District of Columbia however she lived in many places due to a beloved father who was a Navy pilot. She attended Stanford University obtaining a degree in Education, met and married Noel Pace in Coronado California and then moved to Loveland in 1961. Joanne taught school until she had her three children. Staying home and raising them was her priority. After her children graduated from high school; she became a Tax Preparer which she continued to do into her 80's. Joanne loved the outdoors, swimming and skiing and had a passion for finding bargains and collecting. Grammy, as she was lovingly called, attended all events her kids, grandkids, or great grandchildren participated in. She encouraged and guided them to succeed.
Grammy loved large family gatherings, cooking, and watching everyone eat and enjoy activities at her lake house. She had an amazing memory, enormous strength and never complained about her pain; she was our family's anchor. We will miss her terribly. Joanne and Noel were members of the St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church in Estes Park. On April 4th there will be a celebration of life for Joanne and Noel Pace at the Sweetheart Winery in Loveland from 4pm-7pm.
Donations can be made in her memory to Pathways Hospice; 305 Carpenter Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020