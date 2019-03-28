|
Joanne Rieta Reynolds Bronars
Fort Collins - Joanne Rieta Reynolds Bronars, 92, passed away peacefully at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado on Sunday, March 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Her daughter, Kris, and son-in-law, Phil, were with her.
Joanne was born on February 28, 1927 in Queens Village, New York to Ralph Waldo Reynolds and Katherine Meighan Reynolds. She grew up with her parents, older brother (Ralph Jerome Reynolds), younger sister (Carole Reynolds Buitrago), and many much-loved cats. She attended Queens College for her Bachelor's and Master's degrees, Columbia University Teacher's College for her PhD, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and MENSA. She taught elementary school in Great Neck, Long Island before becoming a college professor at Brooklyn College, where she taught art and music education for over 35 years. Joanne was a gifted musician who played the guitar and sang (in a Greenwich Village coffee shop during her college days, with her classes, with choral groups, and in her church).
She met Joseph Charles Bronars, Jr. of Chicago at an education conference in New Orleans. They married on January 27, 1968 and had one daughter, Kris Bronars Cafaro. She dearly loved her two grandsons, Henry and Tom, and was so very proud of them. She treasured her friendships with a special group of college friends (Eleanor, Ilse, Adele, Lois, and Lini) and remained close to them throughout her life.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Kris Bronars Cafaro (husband Philip Cafaro) of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandsons, Henry and Tom of Fort Collins; sister, Carole Reynolds Buitrago of Queens Village, New York; sister-in-law, Valerie Reynolds of Portland, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019