1/1
Joanne Tusa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Tusa

Fort Collins - Joanne Kay Tusa of Fort Collins passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at the age of 71.

Joanne is survived by her husband Richard and four children: Rich (Fort Collins); Tim and wife, Laura (San Diego), Katie Buck and husband, Jeff (Hawaii); and Scott and wife, Michelle (Hawaii) and fourteen grandchildren and her brother John Zegar (Fort Collins) as well as many extended family members. Joanne is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marie Zegar.

A celebration of a Christian Mass will be held at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church on Friday, July 24th at 10:00 am.

Joanne's full obituary will be available on www.goesfuneralcare.com. Please visit to share memories and condolence with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved