Joanne Tusa
Fort Collins - Joanne Kay Tusa of Fort Collins passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at the age of 71.
Joanne is survived by her husband Richard and four children: Rich (Fort Collins); Tim and wife, Laura (San Diego), Katie Buck and husband, Jeff (Hawaii); and Scott and wife, Michelle (Hawaii) and fourteen grandchildren and her brother John Zegar (Fort Collins) as well as many extended family members. Joanne is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marie Zegar.
A celebration of a Christian Mass will be held at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church on Friday, July 24th at 10:00 am.
Joanne's full obituary will be available on www.goesfuneralcare.com
. Please visit to share memories and condolence with the family.