Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE 69101
(308) 532-1450
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
John Albert "Jack" Griffin


1929 - 2019
John Albert "Jack" Griffin Obituary
John Albert 'Jack' Griffin

Wellington - John Albert 'Jack' Griffin, 89, of North Platte, NE, formerly of Wellington, died February 12, 2019.

Jack was born in Kansas City, MO on April 16, 1929, to Albert and Lenora Griffin and grew up on the family farm south of Paxton, NE. He graduated high school in '46, then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947. Jack married Maxine Wilson, on August 23, 1952, in Paxton and had 5 kids. The family moved to Wellington in 1962 where Jack farmed, worked in the Animal Science Dept at CSU until retiring in 1992. Jack and Maxine bought a motor home and traveled then moved to North Platte in 2016.

Survivors include his wife, Maxine, and daughter, Cindy (Dennis) Burton, of North Platte; sons, John Griffin, of Arkansas, Dave (Jodi) Griffin and James Griffin, of Fort Collins and Michael Griffin, of Wellington; sister, RoseAnn Tridle, of Rapid City, SD; 7 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and other family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Services will be 10 a.m. April 26, 2019, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at odeanchapel.com. Memorials are to North Platte Catholic School Endowment Fund. Arrangements by Odean Colonial Chapel, North Platte, NE.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 21, 2019
