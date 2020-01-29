Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Fort Collins - John Chaney of Fort Collins passed away on January 23, 2020 from complications due to pneumonia and following a staph infection. He is survived by Sisters, Cathy Chaney of Loveland and Cele Anderson of Fort Collins. His joyful spirit, loving heart and winsome smile will be sorely missed by a very special community of loving friends and family. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories with the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
