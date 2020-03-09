|
John David Aylward
Fort Collins - Beloved husband and father and highly-respected Fort Collins attorney, John David Aylward, 69, passed away on March 4, 2020.
John is survived by his wife Nancy, son Jack, sister Mary Graves of Phoenix, AZ, sister-in-law, Katherine Woltjer, Amelia Island, FL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Aylward. John had been ill for about five months before succumbing to cancer.
John grew up in Centreville and Poland, Ohio. In 1964, the Aylward family moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where John was president of his senior class. John excelled in school and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1972. In 1976, John received a Juris Doctorate degree from Washington University in St. Louis, MO.
John and Nancy's first date was on New Year's Eve, 1967. Nancy won "the prize of being John's date by a flip of a coin". After passing the bar exam, Nancy and John moved to Fort Collins in 1976. They lived on the west side of Old Town Fort Collins since first arriving. Their son, Jack Aylward, born in 1988, now resides in Northern Colorado. He and John always had a close relationship. John's family described him as having a kind heart and a willingness to help many people.
John was an active attorney until retiring in 2019. At various times, he was partners with David Bye, John Gascoyne, and Bill Kneeland. One of his former partners noted there had never been a contract with John as his word was sufficient. John was known for his legal scholarship and was a fearless advocate on behalf of his clients. He always showed even-handedness in dealing with both colleagues and opponents.
Beyond his law practice, John was an avid gardener. He was a serious student of Greek and Roman history and mythology. He also enjoyed music and reading as well as being an avid tennis and squash player.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's name to:
Garden Sweet Farm CSA, 719 W. Willox Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020