|
|
John (Jack) F. Peverley
John (Jack) F. Peverley, age 86, passed away Saturday March 28th, 2020 in St. George UT. He was born on June 5th, 1933 in Saratoga WY. He spent his childhood in Englewood, CO and graduated high school from Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins CO. Then went on to college at Colorado State University. After he enrolled in college, he took 2 years off and enlisted in the US Army. When he returned back to college, he finished his degree in Business Administration at Colorado State University. After he graduated, he went on to start several successful businesses including Fort Collins Ambulance Service, Northern Oxygen and Medical Supply, and a partnership in Impact Auto Glass.
He married Lillian Floman in August 1964 and had 2 sons (Robert and James). Jack enjoyed volunteering his time at the American Red Cross, Lions Club, and Kiwanis Club. In his free time, he enjoyed hiking, and was a member of the Colorado Mountain Club, and climbed most of the 14,000 ft mountains.
He is survived by his wife Lillian, 2 sons Robert (Ann) Peverley & James Peverley, and 2 grandsons Jake & Tyler.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Fort Collins CO.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020