John F. Shepek
- - John F. Shepek, 72, peacefully ended his long strange trip at home on June 2, 2019 surrounded by his best girls after suffering a stroke 10 days prior.
John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pam Johannsen (who will now likely diverge from their vegan diet), his kid Claire Shepek of Portland, Oregon and faithful pup Ginger. He bestowed his liberal agenda, compulsive love of list making, and furrowed brow to his daughter, who will most certainly carry this on in his honor.
John also is survived by his sister Elaine White of Waterloo, Iowa, and brothers Bill of Springfield, Missouri, and David of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Although a less than average life span, John did not live an average life. He found joy in small things like reading obscure 1,000 page historical nonfiction books, Sriracha, hiking in the Rockies, The Goodwill, yoga, telling stories, The Grateful Dead, volunteering with his cronies at The Food Bank, standing directly in front the television and above all, Bob Dylan.
Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the truly exceptional care team at Medical Center of The Rockies- Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Pathways Hospice, who provided much more than care for John.
In lieu of a memorial service, please come toast John's memory at our home on Thursday June 6th from 4-7PM. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to The Food Bank of Larimer County or Pathways Hospice.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 5 to June 9, 2019