John Franklin Burford
Windsor - John Franklin Burford passed away peacefully in his Windsor home surrounded by his family on April 15th, 2020 at the age of 78. John was born on May 29th, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Jacque Dietrich and Mary Doris O'Brien and later adopted by Robert Burford. He served active duty in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963 and was honorably discharged from the standby reserve in 1966. He married Barbara, the love of his life, in 1971. John graduated from Metropolitan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration in 1978 and founded the home building business Burford Construction. John is survived by his wife, Barbara Burford; children, Jason Burford & Adrienne (Monty) Butler; grandchild Sienna Burford; siblings, Robert (Anne) Burford, Katherine (Dick) Schwab, Thomas (Vickie) Burford, Susan (Paul) Rockwell, Patricia (Michael Martindale) Burford, Teresa (Chuck Hadro) Burford. He is preceded in death by his parents Mary Doris (O'Brien) and Robert Burford and his biological father Jacque Dietrich. A Memorial is tentatively scheduled for 2 PM on May 29th at Christ United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Minister Reverend Aaron Gray will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Interstitial Lung Disease Program at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus. Condolences may be sent to 805 Compassion Drive Apt #220, Windsor, CO 80550. The full obituary can be read at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020