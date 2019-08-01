|
|
John, formerly of Fort Collins, passed away July 21, 2019 at home. Born to Georgia and Raul Salas on December 5, 1956. John spent 3 years in the US Army. He married Maxine Miranda on December 30, 1976. John lived in Denver for 30 years. He worked as a painter, local union 79. Survivors include son Juan (Crystal) Miranda, grandchildren Kayla, Jay, Ricky, Nevaeh and Carlos, great-grandchildren Giovanni, Jazzlyn, mother (Georgia), siblings Raul, Gloria, Hope, Joe, Aurora, Georgie. Preceded in death by father Raul, brothers Tony, Art and niece Arlene Laureles. A private service was held July 26, 2019. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019