Resources
More Obituaries for John Salas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Salas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John, formerly of Fort Collins, passed away July 21, 2019 at home. Born to Georgia and Raul Salas on December 5, 1956. John spent 3 years in the US Army. He married Maxine Miranda on December 30, 1976. John lived in Denver for 30 years. He worked as a painter, local union 79. Survivors include son Juan (Crystal) Miranda, grandchildren Kayla, Jay, Ricky, Nevaeh and Carlos, great-grandchildren Giovanni, Jazzlyn, mother (Georgia), siblings Raul, Gloria, Hope, Joe, Aurora, Georgie. Preceded in death by father Raul, brothers Tony, Art and niece Arlene Laureles. A private service was held July 26, 2019. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.