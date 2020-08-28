John M. Shields
Fort Collins - John McCurrie Shields, age 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 22, 2020. Born in Loveland on September 26, 1930, he was the eldest child of Stanley and Isabella Shields. John and his twin brothers, Pat and Paul, grew up in Loveland and during summers along the Big Thompson Canyon in Estes Park where his parents operated summer cabins for more than 50 years. He attended schools in Ft. Collins and graduated high school in Sheridan, Wyoming where the family lived for a time. He began his studies at Monmouth College but was called to the Army and served in Korea as a Corporal in the 300th National Guard Artillery Battalion, Medical Detail, from 1950-1951. After he returned from Korea, he graduated from Colorado State University. He worked as a geologist for a time and then began a long career as a field underwriter for Mutual of New York Insurance Company. He married his second wife Patricia in 1969 and they enjoyed more than 40 loving years together before her passing in 2012.
His passion was fishing, and he knew all the best fishing spots like the back of his hand. A few favorites: Honholtz 3, Peterson, The Pond, Delany North & South, Muddy Pass, Steamboat, and Hattey. Of all the places he fished, his favorite spot was Long Draw Reservoir and he would always say "do you want to go to Long Draw?".
He is survived by his children Steve (Linda) and Rick (Lori), Daniel (Maria Yetty) and Brooke (Deborah), grandchildren Luke, Joel, Kim, Zeke and Oliver, and great grandchildren Kaden and Colby. Due to Covid-19 a small private memorial service was held on August 26 where his ashes were placed at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins next to his loving wife Patricia.
Memorial donations may be made in John's name to the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Collins where he was an active and dedicated member.
