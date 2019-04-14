|
John "Bob" McCrum
Laporte - On April 7, 2019, John "Bob" McCrum of Laporte, CO passed away peacefully at the age of 81.
He was preceded in death by his father, John and mother, Harriet. He is survived by 2 children, Chris McCrum of Thornton, CO and Carolann Allison of Wellington, CO along with 7 grandchildren.
He attended Lakewood High School and moved to Missouri where he had his own flight school and then a family farm in Iowa. He later moved back to Evergreen, CO to the family cabin. Eventually moving closer to his children in Laporte, CO where he spent his remaining years. He had a passion for skiing, flying, trains, and collecting Model-T's. He will be missed by all.
Graveside service will be Friday April 19th, 2019 at 1pm at the Fairmount Cemetery 430 S. Quebec St, in Denver, CO.
Memories and Condolences can be sent to Resthaven Funeral Home in Ft Collins, CO c/o John McCrum.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 14, 2019