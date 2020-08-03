1/1
John Richard Dorenkamper
John Richard Dorenkamper

John Richard Dorenkamper, born February 10, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 56 years Rita; his daughter, Susan Duff and his son, John Jr., of St. Louis, MO, nieces and a nephew. John was a friend to many in the Ft. Collins and St. Louis areas. John had a 35-year career as President and owner of Dorenkamper Realty Inc., a real estate investment and property management firm. He was a graduate of St. Louis University. John enjoyed hiking, especially at RMNP, skiing, tennis, and golf. John was known to his golf buddies as "Johnny Happy Hour." He was a volunteer ranger for Larimer County Parks for 8 years. He was also an avid reader, history buff, lover of craft beers and enjoyed dining in Old Town. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John can be made to Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Attn: Dorenkamper Fund, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517 or online at https://rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/

A funeral Mass in rememberance of John will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on Tuesday August 11 at 11am.




Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
