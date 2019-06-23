Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Foothills Unitarian Church
1815 Yorktown Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Robledo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robledo Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Robledo Sr. Obituary
John Robledo, Sr.

Fort Collins - John Robledo Sr. passed from this world on June 11, 2019. John was surrounded by his wife Marge of 58 years, and by his three sons Tony, John and Dan.

John was a native of Chicago, Illinois, during the days of Al Capone. He was drafted into World War Two and served in the Philippines in the Army's 27th Infantry Regiment and later participated in the occupation of Japan. He returned home August 1946.

After those two experiences he relatively feared nothing and no one. Then in contrast, he became a very

loving husband and father. John loved the musical genre of piano jazz. He saw the greats, Brubeck, Shearing, Sharon and Peterson in small smokey bars around Chicago.

He successfully and enjoyably worked in the Television / Broadcast industry in both Chicago and ultimately in Denver. He landed at Colorado State University in the 1968, in the Office of Instructional Services and retired in 1988.

John loved the Rocky Mountains. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and was on the Ski Patrol at Arapahoe Basin ski area in 1957 and one season skied 82 days. He shared his passion of the outdoors with his wife and sons and we had great times and spent many a night under the stars of northern Colorado. Our Pop and husband will be greatly missed but will always be kept close in our hearts.

A non-denominational service will be held at the Foothills Unitarian Church 1815 Yorktown Ave., July 20, 2019 at 2:00PM. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bohlender Funeral Chapel
Download Now