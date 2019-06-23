|
John Robledo, Sr.
Fort Collins - John Robledo Sr. passed from this world on June 11, 2019. John was surrounded by his wife Marge of 58 years, and by his three sons Tony, John and Dan.
John was a native of Chicago, Illinois, during the days of Al Capone. He was drafted into World War Two and served in the Philippines in the Army's 27th Infantry Regiment and later participated in the occupation of Japan. He returned home August 1946.
After those two experiences he relatively feared nothing and no one. Then in contrast, he became a very
loving husband and father. John loved the musical genre of piano jazz. He saw the greats, Brubeck, Shearing, Sharon and Peterson in small smokey bars around Chicago.
He successfully and enjoyably worked in the Television / Broadcast industry in both Chicago and ultimately in Denver. He landed at Colorado State University in the 1968, in the Office of Instructional Services and retired in 1988.
John loved the Rocky Mountains. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and was on the Ski Patrol at Arapahoe Basin ski area in 1957 and one season skied 82 days. He shared his passion of the outdoors with his wife and sons and we had great times and spent many a night under the stars of northern Colorado. Our Pop and husband will be greatly missed but will always be kept close in our hearts.
A non-denominational service will be held at the Foothills Unitarian Church 1815 Yorktown Ave., July 20, 2019 at 2:00PM. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 23, 2019