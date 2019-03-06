|
John Smith
Fort Collins - John Smith, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 in his home in Fort Collins, CO. John was the second of 4 children born to John Charles Smith and Rebecca Turner Smith in Boulder, Colorado. John married his sweetheart, Sally Ann Parr, while stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco, California. Shortly after the wedding he left for Tokyo, Japan where he served in the Army as a map-maker during the Korean War. Upon return, he and Sally moved back to Boulder, Colorado where he and his childhood friend started their business, Royal Metal Products in Arvada, Colorado. As a proud business owner for over 40 years, John retired happily to Fort Collins, Colorado. John and Sally traveled the world, loved to camp, and greatly enjoyed spending time with their lifetime friends from Boulder. An avid hunter, fisherman, and craftsman, John thoroughly enjoyed the great outdoors. He built his own Kentucky longrifles, tied his own flies, and designed and built three homes for his beloved family. John was a kind, generous, and confident man with a quick sense of humor. He was also a remarkable storyteller. Breakfast was always his favorite meal and he loved going out each day to greet the friends he made at each restaurant. He especially loved to listen to the laughter of kids and the sounds of family. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 67 years, Sally Smith; his sisters, Barbara Silver and Mary Burke; his children, Robert Smith and Sharon Hixson; his granddaughter, Sarah Melendez; his son-in-law, Kent Hixson; and his daughter-in-law, Kim Alexander.
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 6, 2019