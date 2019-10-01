|
John T. "Jack" Giuliano
Fort Collins - Jack liked to say that in 1933 the population of Bear Gulch was four until it increased to five on December 5th when he was born to Michael and Elizabeth Giuliano and joined his sisters Shirley Lee and Evelyn Carol. Jack met the love of his life, Clara Carestia, in High School and on March 6, 2019 they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and served on the USS Radford DD447 as an Electrician's Mate First Class. Jack attended Colorado State University, graduated in 1961 with a BS in Electrical Engineering and remained a life long Ram's fan. He opened Jack's Electric from 1961 until he "retired" in 1977 and at one time was the youngest Master Electrician in Colorado. In 1978 he joined his son in Giuliano and Father Construction and when asked when he would officially retire he declared "never". He served on many boards including the State Electrical Licensing Board, VoTec Trade School Advisory Board, Chairman of the Contractor's Licensing Board and ELCO, to name a few.
Family was the center of Jack's life and he is survived by his wife, Clara; four children: Liz (Tim), John (Patti), Lori (Steve) and Lisa (Mitch); nine grandchildren: Marina (Tom), Nicholetta (Zach), Jake, John Michael, Blake, Allison (Chris), Samantha (Lane), Dani (Scott), and Todd (Peggy): and eleven great- grandchildren: Tucker, Toby, Paxton, Barrett, Robert, Ashley, Timothy, Susan, Cassie, Brenna and Eric. His family has lost their heart and center and will miss him greatly.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am until 6:00pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00pm, all at Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30am Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Fort Collins. Graveside with Military Honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Fort Collins.
Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm at the Fort Collins Country Club, 1920 Country Club Road, Fort Collins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pathways Hospice or the VFW, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
