Johnny Martinez
Fort Collins - Johnny Martinez, 70, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was born February 9, 1950, in Greeley, Colorado. His parents were Guillermo and Manuela Sanchez.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Ave. in Evans, Colorado.
An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.